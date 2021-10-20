ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Reaches $14.27 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00100791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.80 or 1.00063864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.55 or 0.06165826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00021075 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

