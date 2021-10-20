Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Arrow Electronics worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

