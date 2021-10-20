Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.15

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.15 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 2713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.