Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 195,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 454,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 159,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,791 shares during the period. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.