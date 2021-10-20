Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 4.3%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $146.55 and last traded at $146.92. 2,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.49.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $3,228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

