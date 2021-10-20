Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASCL shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Ascential alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 404.20 ($5.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 414.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.12.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.