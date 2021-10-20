ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) One Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00191270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

