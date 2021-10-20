ASGN (ASGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASGN opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99. ASGN has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

