ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €630.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €699.25 ($822.65).

