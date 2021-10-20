ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €740.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €699.25 ($822.65).

