ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

ASOMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. 6,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

