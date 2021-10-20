Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.24.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

