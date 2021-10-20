Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.41. 39,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,850. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $250.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.