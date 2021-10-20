Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000.

VOOG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.76. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.15 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

