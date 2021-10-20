Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 1,770 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,541 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,233,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.