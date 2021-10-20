Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 653 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $375.52. 991,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,656,727. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.