Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 868 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 460,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $10,345,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

