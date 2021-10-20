Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned 1.61% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 119,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,311. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

