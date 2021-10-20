Asset Management Group Inc. Has $20.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $110,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

