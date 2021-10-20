Asset Management Group Inc. Has $9.97 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 473.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,793,000 after purchasing an additional 379,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $128.06. 136,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

