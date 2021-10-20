Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.