Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,533. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

