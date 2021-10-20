Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.28. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,968. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

