Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.16. 582,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $309.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.51.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

