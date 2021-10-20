Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

