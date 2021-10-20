Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

