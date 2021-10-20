Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,121. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

