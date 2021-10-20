Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.58. The company had a trading volume of 300,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

