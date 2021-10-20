Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

