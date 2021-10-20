Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 626 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $454.17. The company had a trading volume of 177,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,668. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.