Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $163.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.98. Assurant has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

