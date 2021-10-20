Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.41. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 67,552 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.