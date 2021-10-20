Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Athene worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,118,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth $97,524,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $1,155,636. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

