Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.59

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.59 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 59647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $1,155,636 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 535.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 153.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

