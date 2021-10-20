Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $556.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $255,790. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

