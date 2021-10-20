Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.54

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.54 and traded as low as $64.34. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 45,850 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.88.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

