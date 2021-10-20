Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.54

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.54 and traded as low as $64.34. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 45,850 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

