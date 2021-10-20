Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

