Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67. 293,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 364,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price objective on Aurcana Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.59.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

