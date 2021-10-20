Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Financial Comparison

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Dada Nexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 2.78 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -8.14 Dada Nexus $831.87 million 6.65 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -12.82

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -53.51% -46.70% -19.88% Dada Nexus -35.97% -37.94% -28.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dada Nexus 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 188.23%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $37.43, indicating a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

