Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

AIAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aurubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS AIAGY remained flat at $$37.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

