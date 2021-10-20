Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Autodesk by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 846 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $296.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

