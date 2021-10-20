Automata Network (ATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $200.83 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $200.83 million and $38.98 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

