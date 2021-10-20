Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $144.59 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

