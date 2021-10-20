AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 931,947 shares.The stock last traded at $120.00 and had previously closed at $115.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,009,394 shares of company stock worth $122,793,850 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

