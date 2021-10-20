AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $234.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.