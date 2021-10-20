Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 528 ($6.90).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Avast’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

