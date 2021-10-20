Avast’s (AVST) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 37.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVST. Barclays lowered Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 528 ($6.90).

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 564.42 ($7.37) on Wednesday. Avast has a one year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 581.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 524.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

