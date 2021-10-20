Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AVYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.
Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 801,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
