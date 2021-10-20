Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 801,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

