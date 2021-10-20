AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.55. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 150,524 shares traded.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $223.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.20.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.