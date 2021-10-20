Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $211.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $133.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

